Tigers minor-league catcher Chace Numata dies at 27 after skateboarding accident
Numata also spent time in the Yankees' and Phillies' organizations
The Tigers on Monday announced the passing of minor-league catcher Chace Numata at the age of 27:
Numata had spent most of the 2019 season at Double-A Erie and had also played six games for Triple-A Toledo.
According to GoErie.com, Numata sustained injuries from a skateboarding accident in downtown Erie and was transported to a nearby hospital on Friday morning.
Numata was originally drafted by the Phillies in 2010 14th-rounder out of Pearl City High School in Hawaii. Numata also spent time in the Yankees organization and had been in the Tigers' system since the start of the current season. Across parts of 10 minor-league seasons, Numata batted .251/.316/.336 with 511 games caught.
