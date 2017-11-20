Tigers release 2018 spring training schedule
Baseball is officially back on February 22nd
There is a light at the end of the bleak winter tunnel, and that light is the Tigers’ 2018 spring training schedule, which was released Monday afternoon.
The team will be returning to their Lakeland, FL home for the 82nd year — the longest relationship between an MLB team and a host city — and will once again be playing in the beautiful, newly renovation Joker Marchant Stadium, which only suffered minor damages during Hurricane Irma earlier this year.
As usual, the Tigers will start the season with an exhibition match against the Florida Southern College Moccasins on February 22.
Mark your calendars, spring is coming!— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 20, 2017
Here’s our 2018 #SpringTraining schedule ➡️ https://t.co/Be7pHqHfls pic.twitter.com/fVr61Nlnyo
Their first “real” game of spring training is February 23rd against the New York Yankees.
If you, like us, are counting down the minutes until the return of baseball, you can mark your calendars accordingly. If you plan on heading to Florida for any of the games, you can go to tigers.com/springtraining for tickets to any of the home games.
Radio and television spring training broadcast schedules typically arrive in January.
