Tigers rooters will have to wait a bit to lay their eyes upon first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who's among the very best prospects in all of baseball. That's because Torkelson will miss the early games of spring training after cutting his finger, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to Petzold, Torkelson's injury, which he suffered Wednesday, required at least one stitch in his right index finger but according to manager A.J. Hinch is "very mild." Hinch also said this:

"Maybe part of his development is going to be opening a can."

Torkelson, 21, was the top overall pick out of Arizona State in last year's draft. Because COVID-19 snuffed out the 2020 minor-league season, Torkelson has yet to make his pro debut, but he's expected to move quickly through the Tigers' system, largely because of his elite skills at the plate.

Speaking of which, our own R.J. Anderson not long ago ranked Torkelson as the top prospect in an improving Detroit system. Here's part of what he wrote:

"While it's fair to have reservations about almost any and every right-handed first baseman, there's a lot to like here. He has the bat speed, strength, and barrel control to hit balls long and hard; the approach to accept walks and keep his strikeout rate in check; and the mind to make on-the-fly adjustments to his swing or gameplan."

The good news is that this injury isn't serious enough to alter Torkelson's timeline in any way. You just won't get to lay your eyes on him at the plate quite as soon as planned.