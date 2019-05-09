Tigers' Spencer Turnbull isn't as hyped as Chris Paddack, but he's putting together a fine rookie season

No rookie pitcher has received more attention this season than Chris Paddack of the San Diego Padres. You know Paddack, he's the hard-throwing right-hander with an illusionist's changeup and Brooks' and/or Dunn's fashion sense. He entered Thursday leading qualified freshman starters in ERA, strikeout rate, and Baseball-Reference's Wins Above Replacement. Yet for as expansive as Paddack coverage has been, few have noticed Detroit Tigers' right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who has nearly as much WAR as Paddack does in similar inning totals.

To be fair, there's good reason for the disparity in coverage: Paddack has pitched much better than Turnbull no matter what the WAR totals suggest: Turnbull has worse strikeout and walk rates, a higher ERA, and has recorded five fewer outs despite facing 15 more batters than Paddack. Factor in Paddack's exuberant personality and placement on an up-and-coming team, and it makes sense that Turnbull would be toiling in relative obscurity by comparison. Still, even if Turnbull is worse than Paddack, he merits some attention.

Through seven starts, Turnbull has averaged more than five innings per pop while compiling a 198 ERA+ and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has permitted one run or fewer in each of his last four times out, including games on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. His average game score ranks 21st in the majors among all starters, putting him in proximity to names like Blake Snell, Jacob deGrom, Patrick Corbin, and Max Scherzer.

Though Turnbull is keeping company with aces statistically, he's all but certain to settle in further down the leaderboard in due time. He throws four pitches more than 10 percent of the time, beginning with his mid-90s four-seam fastball. He also throws a sinker and a pair of breaking balls: a harder slider-cutter variation that he uses as an in-zone and chase offering, and a slower curve. Overall, his arsenal grades as closer to average than above-average.

Turnbull's slider has arguably been the key to his success. The results this year have been golden, as opponents have hit .097 against the slider while whiffing nearly 40 percent of the time. In addition, the pitch serves an important interplay purpose. Because Turnbull is willing and able to throw it inside against lefties, that helps obscure his lack of a quality changeup by giving him a different look. (In fact, he seldom uses his changeup.) Thus far in his big-league career -- and keep in mind it's a limited sample -- he's been worse against left-handers (.700 OPS against), but not to the extent where it appears he's just a future right-handed specialist.

One thing to watch for heading forward is if and how the Tigers limit Turnbull's workload. Although he's 26 years old, he's yet to throw more than 120 regular-season innings in any given year. At his current pace, he'd finish a 30-start season around 150 frames. It's possible Detroit would be fine with that -- again, he isn't a budding 23-year-old ace like Paddack -- but it's also possible the Tigers will elect to limit his innings in what amounts to another rebuilding year.

Whatever else the Tigers do with Turnbull, they'd be wise to let him continue doing his thing in the rotation. He's not going to finish the season with numbers this good, but he doesn't need to in order to solidify himself as a legitimate big-league starter.