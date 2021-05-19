Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night pitched a no-hitter against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

In the 5-0 Detroit win, Turnbull struck out nine against two walks. Of his 117 pitches, 77 went for strikes. He also induced 12 ground-outs versus just two fly-outs. Here's the final out:

And another angle:

Turnbull's no-hitter is the eighth in Tigers franchise history and first since Justin Verlander's on May 7, 2011. This marks the second time that the Mariners have been no-hit this season and the fourth time they've been no-hit since July of 2019. They're also just the fourth team in MLB history to be no-hit twice within a 14-day span. They're the first team since the 1923 Philadelphia Athletics to be no-hit at home twice within 14 days.

Turnbull's is already the fifth no-hitter of the 2021 season. He joins Joe Musgrove of the Padres on April 9, Carlos Rodón of the White Sox on April 15, John Means of the Orioles on May 5 (also against the Mariners), and Wade Miley of the Reds on May 7. That tally doesn't count Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks who on April 25 no-hit the Braves in a seven-inning game that was part of a doubleheader. Because the game did not go the full nine innings, however, it was not an official no-hitter.

That overall record for no-hitters in a season is eight in 1884. If we limit it to the modern era of baseball, then the record is seven, which has happened three different times (1990, 1991, 2012). Right now, we're on pace for 19 no-hitters in 2021. This marks the first time since 1917 that a season has seen five no-hitters before June.

In this one, Turnbull leaned heavily on his mid-90s fastball and hard slider, while also mixing in his sinker and changeup. He allowed only one hard-hit ball all night, as he was able to get good sink with his fastball and grounders with his slider. He also threw first-pitch strikes 83 percent of the time on Tuesday, which is a career-high.

The 28-year-old Turnbull appeared to show some fatigue in the ninth, as he topped his career high for pitches in a game. He struggled to locate en route to issuing a leadoff walk to Jose Marmolejos, which seemed to bode ill. However, he summoned up what he needed to finish out his bid for history, as Turnbull hit 96 with his 115th pitch. To end it, he was able to strike out Mitch Haniger, who has 12 home runs this season, on three pitches.

Of note:

Perhaps most striking of all? Turnbull's no-hitter is the first ever with Angel Hernandez calling balls and strikes.

With the effort, Turnbull lowered his ERA for the season to 2.88 with 31 strikeouts and eight walks in 34 1/3 innings.