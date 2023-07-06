The Oakland Athletics will look to complete the series sweep and establish only their second winning streak of more than two games on Thursday when they visit the Detroit Tigers. Oakland won a 1-0 pitching duel in the first game and then pounded Detroit pitching for 12 runs in the Game 2 win. The Athletics are now 25-63 on the season and last in the AL West while the Tigers are 37-48 and third in the AL Central.

The game is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Detroit is the -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) while Oakland is a +143 underdog on the money line in the latest Tigers vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Athletics vs. Tigers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Athletics and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Athletics vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Athletics money line: Tigers -170, Athletics +143

Tigers vs. Athletics run line: Tigers -1.5 (+118)

Tigers vs. Athletics over/under: 9 runs

DET: The total has gone over in six of Detroit's last eight games

OAK: The total has gone over in six of Oakland's last seven games

Tigers vs. Athletics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Tigers



The Tigers will send 31-year-old right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28 ERA) to the mound on Thursday. Lorenzen is coming off a solid season with the Angels in his first season as a regular starter since his rookie season in Cincinnati. He's had pinpoint control thus far in 2023, walking only 20 batters over 82 innings while striking out 62.

Offensively, former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson appears to be finding his rhythm finally after a disappointing rookie season and a slow start this year. He's 7-for-23 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 1.255 OPS over the last seven days and he has a .804 OPS over the last 28 days. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland will be hoping to continue its second-best stretch of baseball so far this season. The Athletics have won four of their last five games, and that's the only time they've managed more than three wins over a five-game stretch outside of their seven-game winning streak last month.

All nine players in the lineup recorded hits in Wednesday's win with Ryan Noda, Shea Langeliers and Jordan Diaz all hitting home runs. Oakland will hand the ball to Hogan Harris (2-2, 5.17 ERA) on Thursday and Harris has a 3.79 ERA since allowing six earned runs while recording only one out in his MLB debut. See which team to back here.

How to make Tigers vs. Athletics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Athletics, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 11-2 on its top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.