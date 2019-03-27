Tigers vs. Blue Jays: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
The two teams open their season on Thursday in Toronto
The Tigers are starting their season by heading to Toronto to go up against the Blue Jays. Detroit's AL Central has struggled to pull itself together in recent years and this season may not be much different.
Toronto, meanwhile, is playing in the stacked AL East. They're chasing the Red Sox and the Yankees, but at least the Jays have Marcus Stroman on the mound going in this game. Toronto finished fourth in the East last year, so the key on Thursday is simple: Get things off on the right foot.
Here's how to watch the opening day battle between the Tigers and Blue Jays.
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 3:37 p.m. ET
- Location: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Canada
- TV: Fox Sports Detroit and Sportsnet
- Live stream: fuboTV for fans in Detroit (Try for free)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Blue Jays -147 / Tigers +137
Storylines
Blue Jays: For the Blue Jays, this season hinges upon what rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. does. He is currently injured with an oblique strain, so everyone is wondering he'll actually get into an MLB game. The backburner storyline for the Blue Jays is going to be Stroman's form on the mound. He has battled shoulder inflammation this offseason, so he'll try to live up to his ace status for the Jays. Last season was a step back for Stroman after a solid 2017, so consistency will be something to keep an eye on for the Blue Jays' hurler.
Tigers: It's all about the rebuild in Detroit. This is one of baseball's worst teams on paper, so they'll need to keep an eye on players such as Nick Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario to monitor their trade value. Miguel Cabrera's return is also worth following. After rupturing his bicep last year, Cabrera seems to be happy in Detroit again. While his MVP days are behind him, Cabrera could make for a solid season storyline if he's able to make a comeback at age 36.
Prediction
This game is kind of a toss-up, but if Stroman is at his best he can out-pitch Jordan Zimmermann. We'll take the Jays in this one.
Pick: Blue Jays -147
