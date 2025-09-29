The Cleveland Guardians (88-74) and Detroit Tigers (87-75) played six times in the final two weeks of the season and they'll do battle again in the Wild Card Series. The Guardians staged the biggest comeback to win a division in MLB history, charging back from 15 ½ games to steal the division. The Tigers were able to squeak into the playoffs with a wild card and have the chance to make things right after their historic collapse.

The Guardians won the season series, eight games to five, and won five of the six games between the two teams in September.

Here's the Wild Card Series schedule for the Tigers vs. Guardians:



Date Start time/score TV Game 1 Tues., Sept. 30 1:08 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2 Weds., Oct. 1 1:08 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3 Thurs., Oct. 2 TBD

Where to watch Game 1



Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 | Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Probable pitchers: TBA

Odds: DET -150 | CLE +123 (via DraftKings)

Here's what you need to know about the Tigers and Guardians entering the Wild Card Series.

Wild Card Series storylines

Tigers: It's all about shaking off the collapse. The Tigers had a double-digit lead in the AL Central as late as Sept. 3. Seeing that lead get smaller and smaller could've done a number on them mentally to the point that it snowballed on them. Heading into the playoffs, there's a clean slate. Every team is technically 0-0 now. It doesn't hurt that the Tigers have likely AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal set to start Game 1. Then again, the Guardians won two games started by Skubal in September.

Guardians: Despite the Tigers having Skubal, the Guardians arguably have the better rotation in this series. Gavin Williams, the expected Game 1 starter, has a 2.18 ERA in his last 12 starts. Tanner Bibee has a 1.30 ERA in his last four starts and rookie Parker Messick has been brilliant in his seven-start debut. The Guardians are, statistically, the worst offensive team in the playoffs and it's not particularly close, so they'll be looking to play low-scoring games and manufacture runs.