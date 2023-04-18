After Monday's game was rained out, the Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Guardians for a doubleheader on Tuesday. In Game 1, Cleveland will send Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA) to the mound while Detroit will counter with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA). With a doubleheader in store, both teams will have to manage their bullpen on Tuesday and that would certainly seem to favor the Guardians. Cleveland has a 3.23 bullpen ERA on the season while Detroit has a 5.46 bullpen ERA. However, the Tigers have won three in a row entering Tuesday.

Game 1 of the doubleheader is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Cleveland is the -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) while Detroit is the +115 underdog in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Tigers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Tigers vs. Guardians and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -135, Tigers +115

Tigers vs. Guardians over/under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+118)

DET: The Tigers have won eight of their last nine games against AL Central opponents SU

CLE: The Over has hit in Cleveland's last six games against AL Central opponents

Tigers vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit will be hoping to take a page out of the Yankees playbook by crawling all over Gaddis early. The rookie was shelled for eight earned runs in three innings in his last start against New York and getting into the Cleveland bullpen early would bode well for Detroit's overall success on Tuesday.

The Tigers scored seven runs in back-to-back wins over the Giants this weekend and will hope that the confidence from the 20 hits they piled up in those wins will carry over. Javier Baez went 4-for-8 with four RBI during those two wins and the Tigers will need the two-time all-star to stay hot after an otherwise sluggish start. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Guardians

Boyd will be looking to pitch around Jose Ramirez as best he can. The four-time All-Star is 11-for-38 with three home runs, eight RBI and a .969 OPS in his career against Boyd. Ramirez is slashing .290/.400/.468 for the season so far but Cleveland is last in the American League with eight home runs in its first 16 games.

Meanwhile, Gaddis will be hoping to right the ship after struggles in his third start against a potent Yankees lineup. The 25-year-old rookie did throw six scoreless innings against the Athletics in his second start and posted a combined 4.01 ERA between double-A and triple-A last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.9 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Guardians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll on money-line picks, and find out.