The Detroit Tigers (55-34) travel to play the Cleveland Guardians (40-45) in an AL Central battle on Saturday. In the first contest of the three-game series, Detroit defeated the Guardians 2-1. Cleveland has now dropped eight straight games. Meanwhile, that win stopped the Tigers' two-game skid. Logan Allen (5-6, 4.27 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians. Casey Mize (8-2, 2/86 ERA) is on the hill.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -138 favorite (risk $138 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +116 underdog (risk $100 to win $116). The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Tigers vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on Saturday:

Spencer Torkelson Over 0.5 hits (-225)

Steven Kwan Under 1.5 Hits (-250)

Casey Mize Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Torkelson has smashed 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 2025. The 25-year-old enters this contest on an eight-game hitting streak, including going 1-of-4 with a base hit in his last contest. The model projects him to finish with 0.7 hits in this divisional battle.

Steven Kwan Under 1.5 Hits (-250)

Kwan is tied for 14th in the league in batting average (.296) with 96 hits this campaign. The 27-year-old has tallied at least two hits in two straight matchups, but the under has hit in nine of his last 15 games. SportsLine's model is projecting him to finish with 1.1 hits.

Casey Mize Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Mize has won three straight decisions and compiled at least five strikeouts in three of his last four outings. He has 69 strikeouts on the season. In the May 24 outing against Cleveland, Mize finished with six strikeouts. The model projects him to toss 5.1 strikeouts in this game.