Tigers vs. Guardians score: Live updates from deciding ALDS Game 5 with Yankees waiting to play winner in ALCS

Major League Baseball's divisional round will reach its conclusion on Saturday with Game 5 of the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians. The winner will advance to the ALCS, where they'll take on the New York Yankees for the right to represent the Junior Circuit in the 2024 World Series.

The Tigers will start left-hander Tarik Skubal, the odds-on favorite to win the AL's Cy Young Award. Skubal's presence has already been felt this series, delivering a gem as part of a Detroit victory in Game 2. The Guardians will counter with veteran southpaw Matthew Boyd, though manager Stephen Vogt is likely to go to his bullpen early and often, having deployed at least five pitchers in each game thus far this series.

Do note Game 5 was originally slated to be a primetime affair. MLB moved the game up to the afternoon because of unfavorable evening forecasts for the Cleveland area.

CBS Sports will be providing running commentary and analysis throughout Saturday afternoon's contest. Follow along below.