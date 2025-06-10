The Detroit Tigers (43-24) travel to play the Baltimore Orioles (26-38) to begin a three-game series on Tuesday. The Orioles have dropped two of their past three games, falling 5-1 to the Oakland Athletics in their previous matchup. Meanwhile, the Tigers took two out of three games versus the Chicago Cubs in their last series. Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 7.36 ERA) starts for the Tigers. The Orioles starter hasn't been announced yet.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Orioles odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Tigers vs. Orioles money line Baltimore -120, Detroit +102 at FanDuel Tigers vs. Orioles over/under 9 runs Tigers vs. Orioles run line Baltimore -1.5 (+158)

Why the Tigers can win

First baseman Spencer Torkelson has been a solid run producer for the Tigers. He's currently tied for 12th in the majors in home runs (15) and tied for 10th in RBI (45). The 25-year-old has logged a hit in three straight games, including going 2-of-4 with a double and two runs driven in in his last contest.

Left fielder Riley Greene is another reliable hitter. He's first on the team in batting average (.276) and hits (69). In addition, Greene has 13 home runs and 44 RBI. In Sunday's win over the Cubs, he went 2-of-4 with two runs driven in.

Why the Orioles can cover

Right fielder Ryan O'Hearn is tied for ninth in the MLB in batting average (.316) while leading the team in OBP (.397) and hits (60). The 31-year-old also has nine home runs and 24 RBI. In his previous outing, O'Hearn was 1-of-4 with a single and an RBI.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson has plus power and a a solid eye for contact. Thus far in the 2025 season, he's batting .265 with eight dingers and 17 RBI. On June 7 against the Athletics, Henderson went 3-of-4 with an RBI and one run scored. This was his third game of the month with two-plus hits.

How to make Tigers vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs.

