Tigers vs. Pirates odds: MLB picks for Thursday, April 26 from model on 6-2 run

The Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates will finish off their series with a matinee Thursday afternoon at PNC Park (12:35 p.m. ET). The Pirates are -140 on the money line, meaning it would take a $140 bet on them to return $100. The over-under for runs Vegas expects to be scored is set at eight.

Michael Fulmer is scheduled to start for Detroit, while Ivan Nova will take the mound for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates stormed out to an 8-2 start, but they have faded rapidly of late. They came into the series against Detroit having lost six of seven, including a four-game sweep at Philadelphia.

A once-potent offense has been mostly to blame for the slide, as it scored seven combined runs in those six defeats.

Pittsburgh has seen its team batting average dip to .248 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Nova (2-1, 4.20 ERA) has been a bright spot in the rotation of late. He has two wins and a no-decision in his past three starts, allowing seven combined runs in that span. In his last outing, the right-hander held the Phillies to one run on five hits in six innings of work. But he ended up with a no-decision in Philadelphia's 2-1 victory.

The Tigers have been trending upward, as they won five of seven before heading to Pittsburgh, though it's worth noting those wins came against the struggling Orioles and Royals. Even so, they have scored 10 or more runs in three of their past four victories.

Fulmer (1-2, 3.47 ERA) has pitched well in his four starts with the exception of one woeful outing. He allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings of a 9-3 loss April 12 at Cleveland. But the right-hander responded by allowing just two runs in seven innings against the Royals in his previous start. He ended up with a no-decision but the Tigers managed a 3-2 win.

The Tigers are 1-4 in Fulmer's past five interleague starts, while the Pirates have won five straight home starts by Nova against losing teams.

The Tigers are 1-4 in Fulmer's past five interleague starts, while the Pirates have won five straight home starts by Nova against losing teams.