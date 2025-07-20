The Texas Rangers will look to complete a three-game sweep when they take on the Detroit Tigers in a key American League matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. Texas earned a 2-0 win on Friday and a 4-1 triumph on Saturday. The Tigers (50-49) will start left-hander Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA), while the Rangers will use an opener and send left-hander Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.00 ERA) to the mound.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is -206 on the money line (risk $206 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Rangers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Texas is a +167 underdog (risk $100 to win $167). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB betting picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Tigers vs. Rangers (odds subject to change):

Rangers ML (+167)

Over 7 runs (-111)

Adolis Garcia, Rangers, over 0.5 RBI (+240)

Rangers to win (+167)

Texas has been on a roll, winning four in a row and six of 10. Detroit, meanwhile, has dropped six consecutive games. The Rangers have also had a lot of recent success against the Tigers, winning seven of the last 10 meetings. The model favors the Rangers, which have a money line probability of well over 40%, bringing a C-rating.

Over 7 runs (-111)

The first two matchups of this series have been low-scoring affairs, but SportsLine's model is expecting to see runs on Sunday night. Detroit enters this matchup with 125 home runs on the season, which ranks ninth in the majors. Texas, meanwhile, has scored four or more runs in eight of its past nine games, a big reason why the total has gone Over six times during that span. SportsLine's model is projecting 8.6 combined runs on Sunday, with the Over hitting in 58% of simulations.

Adolis Garcia, Rangers, over 0.5 RBI (+240)

Garcia has hits in nine of the past 10 games and has recorded at least one RBI in five of the past nine games. In an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 10, he was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. He was 2-for-5 with a homer and one RBI in a 7-3 win at Houston on July 11. In 94 games, he is hitting .232 with 19 doubles, 13 homers and 56 RBI. The model is projecting 0.5 RBI for Garcia, and gives this prop a 4-star rating.

