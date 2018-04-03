Tigers vs. Royals odds: 2018 MLB odds, best bets, picks for April 3

Two teams looking for a leg up in the AL Central face off Tuesday when the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals for a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Detroit's pitching held Kansas City to five hits in a 6-1 victory Monday to earn its first win of the season while dropping the Royals to 0-3.



The Royals are a slight favorite at -115 on the money line, meaning you would have to risk $115 on Kansas City to win $100. The Over-Under for total runs scored is nine.



The computer knows Kansas City's Jake Junis posted a 1.88 ERA in the spring over 14.1 innings thrown with an elite strikeout-to-walk ratio of 20:1.



Detroit's Matt Boyd was just as good, going 4-0 in March with a 3.42 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.



Kansas City hasn't gotten the pitching needed to win games, allowing 24 runs through three contests. On offense, Lucas Duda has provided the team's lone home run and has five of its nine RBI.



Detroit may be 1-3, but it has only been outscored 23-22 this season. Victor Martinez had three RBI on Monday as seven Tigers had hits, five scored and four knocked in runs.



Tuesday's forecast calls for cold, but each team has already faced those conditions. The Tigers endured a pair of postponements in their home-opening series, while the Royals had one game called at home against the White Sox.



