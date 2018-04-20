Tigers vs. Royals odds: MLB picks for Friday, April 20 from model on 10-5 run

The struggling Royals will attempt to gain some traction when they visit the Tigers on Friday for the first of a four-game set (1:10 p.m. ET). Detroit is a slight favorite at -124 (bet $124 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at eight.



Before placing a wager, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a 10-5 run on its MLB money-line picks.



The model has generated a money-line selection for this matinee and knows there's a ton of value on one side. You can see which one it is over at SportsLine.



The model knows Jason Hammel will take the mound for Kansas City, opposed by Michael Fulmer of Detroit.



Hammel (0-1, 3.86 ERA) might be the prime candidate to help Kansas City break out of its funk. The right-hander was roughed up in his first start of the season, but has been solid in his past two.



Hammel threw six shutout innings against the Indians before allowing two earned runs in five-plus innings against the Angels. He settled for no-decisions in both.



The Royals likely need their pitching to lead the way because their offense is ranked dead last in the American League with 51 runs scored, a .237 batting average, 11 homers and 46 RBI.



The Tigers had been struggling in their production as well before they came alive with 19 runs and 31 hits in their past two games against the Orioles.



Fulmer (1-2, 3.86) started the season with two solid outings, but is looking to rebound from his worst performance of the season. The right-hander allowed six earned runs in three innings of a 9-3 loss at Cleveland.



In his prior two starts combined, he allowed one run on 20 hits in 13-plus innings while splitting decisions against the Pirates and White Sox.



Will the Tigers keep rolling and earn their fourth straight win, or will the Royals finally snap their losing skid? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line has all the value, all from the model on a 10-5 run.