The Detroit Tigers visit Kauffman Stadium for the first game of a doubleheader on Monday. The Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals in a makeup game after a postponement on April 17. The matchup pits division rivals, and this is the first of a four-game set in Kansas City. The Royals are 32-52 this season, with Detroit posting a 36-49 overall record.

Tigers vs. Royals money line: Royals -135, Tigers +115

Tigers vs. Royals over-under: 9.5 runs

Tigers vs. Royals run line: Royals -1.5 (+135)

DET: The Tigers are 13-25 in road games

KC: The Royals are 16-26 in home games

Why you should back the Tigers



The Tigers have some offensive advantages in Monday afternoon's game. Detroit is in the top three of the American League in triples, and Kansas City's bullpen is porous. In fact, the Royals are last in the AL in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Kansas City's bullpen is also last in ERA and walk rate. On the run prevention side, Michael Pineda takes the ball for Detroit, and the former All-Star right-hander has a 3.62 ERA this season.

He also owns a 1.17 WHIP and a walk rate of only 1.7 per nine innings, and Pineda has allowed more than three runs in only one start this season. Right-handed batters have an ugly .690 OPS against Pineda, and Detroit's bullpen is soundly in the top five of the American League in myriad categories, including ERA and wins above replacement. From there, Kansas City's offense lacks in power, ranking near the bottom of the league in runs scored, doubles, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Why you should back the Royals

Kansas City starting pitcher Brad Keller is in strong form. Keller has a 3.22 ERA over the last four outings, headlined by six shutout innings against Detroit on July 1. For the season, Keller owns a sterling 1.38 ERA against the Tigers, and Detroit's lineup is one of the worst in Major League Baseball this season.

In fact, the Tigers rank in the bottom three of the American League in almost every major offensive category, including runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, stolen bases, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, total bases and slugging percentage. Kansas City isn't lighting up the scoreboard on offense this season, but the Royals are better than average in avoiding strikeouts and sitting atop the AL in triples.

