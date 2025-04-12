The Detroit Tigers (8-5) and the Minnesota Twins (4-10) square off in an AL Central battle on Saturday. The Tigers took Game 1 of the series 7-6 on Friday. Detroit goes into this game having won six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Twins have dropped two straight contests. Jackson Jobe (0-0, 5.00 ERA) gets the start for Detroit. Chris Paddack (0-1, 14.73 ERA) is on the hill for the Twins.

First pitch from the Target Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Twins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Twins vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Tigers vs. Twins money line: Minnesota -118, Detroit +100 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Tigers vs. Twins over/under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. Twins run line: Detroit -1.5 (+158)

Why the Tigers can cover

Shortstop Zach McKinstry is a sound contact hitter for the Tigers. This season, he's leading the team in batting average (.350), OBP (.426) and hits (14). The 29-year-old heads into this contest on an eight-game hitting streak. He's also racked up two RBI in three straight games. Last night, he went 1-of-5 with one base hit and two runs driven in.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson is a poised and patient batter in the plate for Detroit. Torkelson hits .292 with three dingers, seven RBI and .997 OPS. He's tallied 14 runs and five doubles. On April 8 against the Yankees, Torkelson went 2-of-4 with one double and one run driven in. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Twins can cover

Center Harrison Bader has been able to generate runs consistently thus far for Minnesota. Bader ranks first on the team in home runs (3) and RBI (10). On April 7 versus the Royals, Bader was 2-of-4 with two singles and one RBI.

First baseman Ty France has impressive pitch recognition skills and good contact skills to create hits. He's hitting .300 with two home runs and seven RBI. The California native is on a five-game hitting streak. In Friday's loss to the Tigers, France went 3-of-4 with two singles. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Twins picks

