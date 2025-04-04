The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Chicago White Sox in a Friday day game to open a weekend series. The game will serve as the home opener for the Tigers. Both teams enter with matching 2-4 overall records. Chicago is coming off back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Twins and will be looking for its first series win of the season. The Tigers took two of three games against the Seattle Mariners, but lost the series finale 3-2 on Wednesday. Jonathan Cannon is expected to start for the White Sox, while Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Tigers.

First pitch at Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -246 favorite on the money line (risk $246 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the White Sox are +201 underdogs. The over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7. Before making any Tigers vs. White Sox picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-18 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+729). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. White Sox money line: Detroit -246, Chicago +201 at Caesars Sportsbook

Tigers vs. White Sox over/under: 7 runs

Tigers vs. White Sox run line: White Sox -1.5 (-107)

Tigers vs. White Sox picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tigers vs. White Sox streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Tigers can cover

The Tigers will be motivated to play well in front of their home crowd in their first game of the season at Comerica Park. After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first series of the season, Detroit bounced back and won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers have hit the ball well as a team, with a collective batting average of .269 entering Friday's game.

Leading the way for Detroit is left fielder Riley Greene. The 24-year-old is hitting .296 with two home runs and 3 RBI. Detroit's expected starter for Friday is Jack Flaherty, who went 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts against the Dodgers in his first start of the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the White Sox can cover

The White Sox have gotten outstanding contributions from their pitching staff early in the season. Chicago enters this matchup with a team ERA of 2.83, which is the sixth best number in MLB. The White Sox opponents are batting .201 against the team's pitching staff, and the team has a collective WHIP of 1.06.

Jonathan Cannon will be making his second start of the season for Chicago. In his first start, the 24-year-old right-hander went 5.0 innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while tallying five strikeouts. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi has paced Chicago's offense, hitting .333 with two home runs and six RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make White Sox vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins White Sox vs. Tigers on Friday, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

Where to bet on MLB games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB games today, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.