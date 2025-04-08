The New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series. Torpedo bats have been the talk of baseball, but a week-long cold front threatens to neutralize some of New York's power and Detroit won the first game of the series, 6-2. Now, both teams are 6-4 and in first in their respective divisions. The Tigers will send reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the mound on Tuesday, while the Yankees will go with Carlos Carrasco.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Yankees odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while New York is a +140 underdog. The over/under is 7.5 in the latest MLB odds.

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-19 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Here are the MLB best bets for Yankees vs. Tigers on Tuesday:

Yankees money line (+145)

This line is pretty consistently around +140 at most books, but you can buy a little extra juice here with BetMGM Sportsbook. Skubal won the American League's pitching triple crown last year and that's the driving force behind this pricing. However, he's off to a sluggish start this year, having already suffered two losses while posting a 5.91 ERA and giving up 12 hits (three home runs) over 10 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, the Yankees have a staggering 1.003 OPS as a team against left-handed pitching so far this season. The model projects that New York wins in 54% of simulations, which is a massive edge over the 40.82% implied odds.

Over 7.5 runs (+105)

There are a couple of boutique books where you can get this number down to 7 but you'll pay heavily for it (-118), so the model likes the plus-money value here at 7.5 instead and once again BetMGM has the best price for the Over (+105). Skubal and Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco have combined to give up 13 earned runs in 18 innings pitched this season. Meanwhile, the MLB weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 30s on Tuesday, but a stiff breeze is expected to be blowing straight out to left field. These two teams combined for eight runs in the cold yesterday and are combining to score 12.9 runs per game on average so far this season.

Jazz Chisholm Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Chisholm is only hitting .214 on the season, but he's been piling up extra-base hits and has 23 total bases so far in 10 games. He's recorded a hit in six of 10 games this season and he'll be well-protected yet again in a dangerous Yankees lineup. He's batted third, fourth or fifth in every game so far this season, and even though he's never faced Skubal, current Yankees have a career .927 OPS against the Detroit ace. The model ranks this as a 4.5-star play and you can find the best price at Caesars Sportsbook (-147).

