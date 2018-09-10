Tigers welcome back Justin Verlander to Detroit for first time since trade with video tribute

Justin Verlander's first 380 big-league appearances came as part of the Detroit Tigers. He joined the Houston Astros last August in a waiver trade, but that hasn't impacted Detroit's fondness for its longtime ace.

To wit, consider how the Tigers and theirs fans welcomed back Verlander on Monday, as he made his first appearance in Detroit since the deal went down: with a video tribute and a standing ovation.

Verlander went on to shove, the way he did countless times for the Tigers and the way he's done ever since joining the Astros. He entered the night with a 2.73 ERA (146 ERA+) and more than seven strikeouts per walk on the season.

If Verlander finds himself in the Hall of Fame someday, it'll be as a member of the Tigers.