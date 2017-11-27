Tigers won’t trade for Giancarlo Stanton, but it’s still fun to watch

Get in your entries for the Stanton Sweepstakes!

The Detroit Tigers are not going to be in on the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes.

They have no reason to throw their hat in the ring. Stanton would fetch a king’s ransom in not just prospects, but major league ready talent, which the rebuilding Tigers cannot afford to give up. And his $25 million a year (and still increasing!) salary is counter-intuitive to general manager Al Avila’s plan to cut costs and shy away from big contracts.

Once the face and untradeable cornerstone of the long-struggling Miami Marlins, Stanton, the recently crowned National League MVP, is now the hottest commodity on the trade market, despite a “shockingly high” asking price, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported that eight teams have expressed interest in the Marlins’ slugger, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants.

While things have cooled down considerably as of late, here’s what we know so far from each identified camp.

There’s no real certainty so far as to where Stanton will land, but we do know this: it’s going to be one wild ride as this continues to unfold. Buckle up, folks.