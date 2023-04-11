The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain. According to the club, Anderson is expected to be sidelined between two weeks and a month. To take Anderson's spot on the active roster, infielder Lenyn Sosa has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson appeared to suffer the injury while playing the field against the Twins on Monday. Early in his age-30 season, Anderson is batting .298/.327/.404 with five doubles and five stolen bases in 11 games. For his career, the two-time All-Star and White Sox lifer has an OPS+ of 105 across parts of eight big-league seasons.

In Anderson's absence, veteran Elvis Andrus figures to shift from second base back to his old position of shortstop, while Romy Gonzalez and perhaps Hanser Alberto fill in at second.

The White Sox enter Tuesday night's game against the Twins in Minnesota with a 5-6 record and in third place in the American League Central. The Sox under first-year manager Pedro Grifol aspire to return to the postseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign left them outside the expanded playoff field.