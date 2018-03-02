Tim Lincecum's deal with Rangers reportedly delayed due to a personal issue
Lincecum had agreed to terms in late February
Earlier this week, Tim Lincecum reportedly agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers. "Reportedly" remains the status of the agreement because the contract hasn't been made official yet. Given that the season is now less than four weeks away, and that Lincecum is attempting to move to the bullpen, it would seem like an odd time for him to disappear.
As it turns out, Lincecum's absence is for a sad reason -- a death in the family. Here's what The Athletic's Lev Weaver tweeted on Thursday:
Lincecum, 33, hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, and hasn't pitched well enough to earn an ERA+ over 100 since 2011. All but eight of his 278 career appearances have come as a starter. The Rangers don't have a well-defined bullpen -- Alex Claudio is the default closer, while Jake Diekman and Keone Kela figure to pitch in the seventh and eighth -- meaning Lincecum could find himself working in high-leverage situations sooner than later if he can make a quick and successful transition to short spurts.
For now, though, Linecum's mind is understandably on far greater things than baseball. Here's hoping the best for the Lincecum family.
