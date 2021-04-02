One of the greatest pitching performance of baseball season so far did not happen on Opening Day in America. It occurred on the other side of the world in Taiwan. Tim Melville, a former Royals draft pick, pitched a no-hitter on Friday in Taiwan for the Uni-Lions in a 13-0 victory.

As Taiwanese baseball news account CPBL Stats noted, Melville became just the 11th pitcher in CPBL history to toss a no-no on the mound. He walked five batters and struck out 10. But perhaps the most impressive stat is that he pulled off this performance with an astonishing 143 total pitches. Had this performance been in the Majors, it would be good for third-most in MLB history.

Here is (almost) the entire final frame of his incredible outing.

Melville's professional career began when the Kansas City Royals selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, where he spent most of his time in the minors and only made it to the big leagues a handful of times. The Long Island Ducks, one of his former teams, posted a congratulatory message on the no-hitter.

He most recently made headlines for the Colorado Rockies in 2019 when, while also serving as a part-time employee at a barbecue restaurant in Phoenix, Melville earned the first win of his career against the Diamondbacks in a 7-2 victory.