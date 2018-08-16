Tim Tebow an executive producer and actor in upcoming football movie with 'Forrest Gump' actor

Tim Tebow's career has been a relentless example of overcoming the odds.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was a college football sensation at the University of Florida, but he was a much-maligned NFL quarterback despite a string of fourth-quarter comebacks with the Denver Broncos. Jettisoned from football after brief stints with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, he then turned to baseball for the first time since high school. And in the face of persistent skeptics, he ascended to Double-A All-Star, on the fast track to the New York Mets' roster, before an injury sidelined him in July.

Now, the aspiring MLB outfielder and one-time NFL phenomenon is sharing someone else's story of overcoming the odds.

And he's doing it as the executive producer of "Run the Race," an inspirational sports movie set to hit theaters in the near future.

USA Today first reported Tebow's involvement with the film this week, noting that the movie will star Mykelti Williamson ("Fences," "Forrest Gump"), Frances Fisher ("Titanic") and former NFL running back Eddie George. The film's plot centers on a Tebow-esque underdog story, albeit one set in high school, as a publicist for "Run the Race" told CBS Sports:

In "Run the Race," two desperate brothers sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. Reeling from his mother's death and his father's abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach—and his dreams—on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and points Zach toward hope.

Directed by Chris Dowling ("Priceless") with additional executive producer credits from Darren Moorman, Jake McEntire and Tebow's brother Robby, the movie is in its final stage of post-production after filming in Birmingham, Ala., and at the University of Florida, where USA Today said Tebow shot scenes for a potential cameo. According to the publicist, "Run the Race" is a production of Reserve Entertainment and The WTA Group, which have marketed or developed films like "War Room," "Same Kind of Different as Me" and "Miracles from Heaven."

"'Run the Race' is about so much more than football," Tebow said of the production, per the publicist. "This is a story about overcoming the hard issues of life, about the power of sacrifice, the power of family, and the power of forgiveness. I love being a part of a project like this because it will impact lives, inspire hope, and even prompt action. When I read the script, I knew this was an important project to get behind."

Tebow, 31, isn't the only pro athlete dabbling in inspirational film. The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, who, like Tebow, is an advocate for his Christian faith in and out of sports, is fresh off the development of holiday movies and a "Wedding Crashers"-style family comedy alongside Sony Pictures.