Tim Tebow crushes a home run in his first Double-A at-bat, and the crowd loves it

Tim Tebow will go away when he is ready to go away. After Tebow made waves by being picked up by the Mets' Double-A affiliate the Birmington Rumble Ponies(!), he's making his mark early on.

In his very first pitch with the Rumble Ponies, Tebow took it yard, marking the second consecutive year he's taken a pitcher deep in his first at-bat of the season.

The Mets took notice, sharing the video themselves. How many minor leaguers do you think they'd do that for?

LIFT OFF!@TimTebow crushes his first home run of the season for the @RumblePoniesBB. pic.twitter.com/7DTd1CjlIk — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2018

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa has already speculated that the Mets may be priming Tebow for a call-up to the big leagues in September. In 126 Class A games last year, he batted .226 with eight homers. Power was never an issue with Tebow. His home runs last year were well-documented. It's consistency.

If the Mets are grooming Tebow to be a late-season call-up, this is a promising start. Even if they aren't, this is good news for the Rumble Ponies, because let's be honest, the value of Tebow isn't all on the field.

Tebow might be an exception to the old cliche "treat every at-bat like it's your last." If I'm his hitting coach, I'm shaking Tebow by the shoulders and pleading with him to treat every at-bat like his first. It's yielded good results so far in his minor-league career.