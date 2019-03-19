Tim Tebow discusses path to MLB with the Mets, hosting 'Million Dollar Mile' and rooting for underdogs

Tim Tebow was among mid-March cuts from New York Mets spring training, but a week after returning to minor-league camp, the aspiring outfielder believes he's much closer to his MLB debut than in 2018.

The 31-year-old prospect has spent more than two seasons within the Mets organization since declaring his return to baseball for the first time since high school in 2016. Set to open 2019 in Triple-A, he already sees vast improvement in himself since 2018, when he overcame a spring injury and earned Double-A All-Star honors before a broken hand ended his season in July.

"I don't feel like it's even close," he told CBSSports.com. "I feel like it's night and day. Last year, Day one, getting hurt, I was trying to force myself to get back into the swing of things. I was sort of healthy, sort of not. This year, being healthy, it's so different."

A potential MLB career isn't the only thing on the horizon for Tebow, either. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is set to host "Million Dollar Mile," a new competition series premiering on CBS on March 27.

The 10-part show, produced by LeBron James, offers a $1-million prize to contestants who tackle an obstacle course on actual city streets in downtown Los Angeles. Standing in their way are 10 of the planet's most elite athletes, from Tough Mudder champions and Guinness World Record holders to triathletes and professional stunt performers.

"I loved it," Tebow said of hosting alongside Maria Taylor and Matt "Money" Smith. "It's just in my wheelhouse, the competition, encouraging people, pushing people past their limits."

Part of the draw for Tebow was seeing athletes whose efforts reflected his own life. Tebow, of course, is famous not only for his college football success but his fight against the odds of careers in both pro football and baseball.

"If I was being totally honest, I was rooting for the runners and their amazing stories," he said. "So many just have amazing backgrounds and inspirations and what they want do with the money. It pulls at the heartstrings ... I've always been that way. I'll root for all of the underdogs, the 16 seeds, the Cinderella stories."

Outside of a jump off a 15-story building, which may or may not appear in the show, Tebow didn't take part in the actual competition, but that doesn't mean he wasn't itching to jump in.

"There's definitely a piece of me that would love to run that course," he said. "We talked about it more than once."

In the meantime, he's got plenty of other avenues for competition. He just recently executive produced "Run the Race," an inspirational sports movie that hit theaters Feb. 22. He's always busy with his foundation. And then, of course, there's a future in baseball -- one that, to him, looks more promising by the year.