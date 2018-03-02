Tim Tebow gets first hit of spring, strikes out against Nationals' Max Scherzer

Earlier Friday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recorded an at-bat during the New York Yankees game against the Atlanta Braves. Wilson wasn't the only quarterback in action.

Tim Tebow, entering his second full season as a professional ballplayer with the New York Mets, served as the Mets cleanup hitter against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.

Predictably, Tebow's at-bat versus Scherzer didn't last long and didn't go well for the former QB:

Tebow v. Scherzer lasted 49 seconds. 3-pitch strikeout. pic.twitter.com/sMjMy88DOe — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) March 2, 2018

Later on, though, Tebow recorded a hit (his first of the spring) against Nationals prospect Erick Fedde. Here's the visual:

Tim Tebow's revenge! First-pitch swinging in his second at-bat, he just grabbed his first hit of spring off highly touted Nationals prospect Erick Fedde. #Mets pic.twitter.com/hsaXgqT8qi — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 2, 2018

Tebow had previously been dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered after tripping over a sprinkler. He figures to see more action in big-league games over the next few weeks.