Tim Tebow gets first hit of spring, strikes out against Nationals' Max Scherzer

Tebow is back in action for the Mets in spring training

Earlier Friday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recorded an at-bat during the New York Yankees game against the Atlanta Braves. Wilson wasn't the only quarterback in action.

Tim Tebow, entering his second full season as a professional ballplayer with the New York Mets, served as the Mets cleanup hitter against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.

Predictably, Tebow's at-bat versus Scherzer didn't last long and didn't go well for the former QB:

Later on, though, Tebow recorded a hit (his first of the spring) against Nationals prospect Erick Fedde. Here's the visual:

Tebow had previously been dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered after tripping over a sprinkler. He figures to see more action in big-league games over the next few weeks. 

