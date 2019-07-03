Tim Tebow homers for second time in a week, providing rare highlight in otherwise miserable season

Current New York Mets outfielder and former NFL and Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow has not had a good season. He entered Tuesday night hitting .156/.233/.231 with two home runs and a 38 percent strikeout rate in 63 Triple-A games.

Nonetheless, Tebow had himself an enjoyable Tuesday night by launching his third dinger of the year. What's more is it was a home run off a lefty with big-league experience -- Minnesota Twins southpaw Devin Smeltzer:

Entering the season, Tebow reaching the majors before the year ended seemed likely. Perhaps there's still a chance of that -- Lord knows the Mets would love to make more money off him -- but the odds seem more remote due to his season-long struggles.

Tebow has homered twice in the past week, so maybe he's settling in. Probably not.

For those wondering, the 31-year-old Tebow isn't the oldest player on the roster -- and might not be the most disappointing performer of the bunch. The Mets have given at least 30 plate appearances to six players older than Tebow, including outfielders Rajai Davis, Gregor Blanco, Matt Kemp, and Carlos Gomez. Gomez is the only one of the bunch with an OPS over .800. Kemp, meanwhile, has a .601 OPS in eight games with the club. He was released by the Cincinnati Reds earlier in the season.