Tim Tebow says turning down AAF offer to stick with baseball was 'easy' decision

Believe it or not, Tim Tebow is entering his third full season as an outfielder in the New York Mets farm system. Yet that fact didn't prevent Steve Spurrier, the head coach of the Alliance of American Football's Orlando Apollos, from trying to persuade Tebow back to the gridiron.

During Tebow's press conference on Saturday, he acknowledged Spurrier's repeated advances:

Tim Tebow says Coach Spurrier keeps calling him about playing in the AAF 🤣 pic.twitter.com/d19jbJovsS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2019

You can't blame Spurrier for trying. Tebow would've given the Apollos a big-time star -- one whose ties to central Florida would've made for a natural marketing fit. Nonetheless, Tebow said sticking with baseball was an easy call. For good reason, too.

Although Tebow played in just 84 games last season due to injury, he hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs in Double-A when he was hearty and hale. He could very well reach the majors this season in some capacity -- if in part to move merchandise -- and has performed better as a ballplayer than anyone expected. Why give up now?

Tebow couldn't find an answer, and neither can we.