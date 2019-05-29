Tim Tebow strikes out against position player who had never pitched in the minor leagues

Since Tim Tebow joined the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, it has been a rocky road. He's batting just .156 and has struck out 53 times. It has been ugly, but he reached a low point Tuesday. In a game against the Buffalo Bisons, Tebow struck out against first baseman/outfielder Jordan Petterson, who was pitching for the first time ever in the middle of a rout that the Mets won 16-2.

Obviously if you're a Mets fan the win matters more than the personal stats. But it has been a serious struggle for Tebow. He's trying to find his footing, but as is the case with so many players, the Double-A to Triple-A jump has proven to be a dramatic adjustment period. To his credit, he does have a home run, but after six last year with Binghamton the expectations were a little higher.

The Mets, of course, promoted Tebow this year, ostensibly to potentially bring him up to the majors later in the season. However, that plan is nowhere near coming to fruition with how his stint in Syracuse has gone.

(•_•)

<) )╯POSITION

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> PLAYER

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> THROWING GAS!

/ \



7-year pro #Bisons 1B/OF Jordan Patterson makes his pitching debut & strikes out his first batter, OF Tim Tebow, with an 88mph fastball on the black! @MiLB @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/02NdTg0Czl — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 29, 2019

Tebow still has time to pull it together. He's going through something most MLB players go through once they get called up. It's just higher-profile because of the name on the back of the jersey. But still ... striking out against a guy who's new to pitching in the minor leagues is a bad look.