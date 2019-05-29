Tim Tebow strikes out against position player who had never pitched in the minor leagues
We all have our bad days
Since Tim Tebow joined the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, it has been a rocky road. He's batting just .156 and has struck out 53 times. It has been ugly, but he reached a low point Tuesday. In a game against the Buffalo Bisons, Tebow struck out against first baseman/outfielder Jordan Petterson, who was pitching for the first time ever in the middle of a rout that the Mets won 16-2.
Obviously if you're a Mets fan the win matters more than the personal stats. But it has been a serious struggle for Tebow. He's trying to find his footing, but as is the case with so many players, the Double-A to Triple-A jump has proven to be a dramatic adjustment period. To his credit, he does have a home run, but after six last year with Binghamton the expectations were a little higher.
The Mets, of course, promoted Tebow this year, ostensibly to potentially bring him up to the majors later in the season. However, that plan is nowhere near coming to fruition with how his stint in Syracuse has gone.
Tebow still has time to pull it together. He's going through something most MLB players go through once they get called up. It's just higher-profile because of the name on the back of the jersey. But still ... striking out against a guy who's new to pitching in the minor leagues is a bad look.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Keuchel more open to one-year contract
As of Monday, Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will be free from draft-pick compensation
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 29
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Lindbergh talks Astros, Red Sox, more
Lindbergh and Travis Sawchik's book is due out June 4
-
MLB Prospect Watch: Astros are loaded
Houston is dealing with injuries on the major-league level, but has talent to cover for it...
-
MLB DFS lineups, best picks for May 29
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Yankees vs. Padres odds, May 29 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Yankees vs. Padres matchup 10,000...