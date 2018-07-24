Time to take notice of the absurdly-hot Matt Carpenter, who is playing himself into MVP contention

Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is playing out of his mind right now. That isn't to say it's a fluke that he's hot. He's long been an excellent player. It's just that he's going more bonkers than we've seen.

In his last eight games, Carpenter has 14 hits, 4 doubles, 8 home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and a 2.076 OPS.

In July, Carpenter is hitting .364/.481/.939(!) with 8 doubles, 10 homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs in 19 games (17 starts, though).

Since June 4, he's hitting .357/.459/.812 with 16 doubles, 18 homers, 32 RBI and 43 runs in 42 games.

Since May 15, he's slashing .350/.441/.752 with 25 doubles, 22 homers, 40 RBI and 54 runs in 60 games.

It should be noted on those gaudy RBI totals, too, that most of his work in this time has come from the leadoff spot. When he wasn't hitting leadoff, he was usually second.

Basically, after a terrible start and since the middle of May, Carpenter has arguably been the single best hitter in baseball. At the very least, he'd be the best hitter in the NL. That terrible start? Yeah, Carpenter was hitting .140/.286/.272 through May 15.

Remarkably, he's playing himself into MVP contention. That wouldn't be the case in the AL, but the NL field is wide open and no position player has really separated himself. That's allowed Carpenter to morph into Babe Ruth since the middle of May and jump right into the mix.

Here's where Carpenter ranks among NL players in some of the major categories:

Fifth in WAR (4.5)

Second in WAR among position players (4.5, 0.1 behind Lorenzo Cain)

First in offensive WAR (3.9)

Eighth in on-base percentage (.387)

Third in slugging percentage (.591)

Fourth in OPS (.978)

First in OPS+ (163)

Sixth in total bases (201)

First in doubles (31)

First (tied) in home runs (25)

Sixth in walks (59)

First in extra-base hits (56)

This doesn't necessarily mean he's the MVP. We didn't break down the entire field, it's just that in looking above, is there really a strong argument he's not in the discussion right now? He most certainly is in it.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle will be Carpenter's teammates. Call it the Mike Trout Corollary. There's only so much one player can do. In baseball, unlike basketball, hockey or football, a player has to wait his turn. Eight others have to bat before a player can come up again. He can't force the opposition to hit him the ball on defense, either. And, yet, still, we often see players on subpar teams penalized in MVP voting.

Remember those bullet-points above showing Carpenter's extended level of hotness?

The Cardinals are 3-5 in Carpenter's last eight games.

The Cardinals are 8-11 in July.

Since June 4, the Cardinals are 18-24.

Since May 15, the Cardinals are 28-33.

Carpenter's playing like an MVP, but he's sure not getting much help.

Still, he deserves to be recognized for this extended streak of hitting. He's been out of this world since the middle of May.