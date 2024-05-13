A mere week after returning from a wrist fracture that cost him more than the first two months of the season, Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb, the team announced Monday. The Reds recalled outfielder Jacob Hurtubise from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Friedl suffered the injury on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch against the Giants, a 90.6 mph fastball from Kyle Harrison. Friedl stayed in the game at first but was replaced between innings.

Initially, the injury was believed to be a contusion, but further testing revealed the fracture. In six games this season, Friedl has batted .182/.250/.227 with no home runs. He's been an important core member of the Reds in recent years. The 28-year-old Friedl owns an OPS+ of 111 across parts of the four MLB seasons, and he's coming off a 2023 campaign in which he slashed .279/.352/.467 with 18 home runs, 27 stolen bases, and plus defense in center in 138 games played. Stuart Fairchild figures to continue getting reps in center for the time being, although his struggling bat may prompt manager David Bell to try other options at the position.

Hurtubise, who will take Friedl's roster spot, was hitting .250/.500/.250 in Triple-A, albeit in just three games. Across parts of four seasons in the minors, he has almost as many walks as strikeouts and has racked up more than 100 stolen bases.

The Reds enter Monday night's series opener against the Diamondbacks with a record of 17-23 and in fourth place in the National League Central.