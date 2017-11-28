Today in Blue Jays History: Josh Donaldson Trade

The anniversary of one of the best trades in Jays history.

Three years ago today the Jays made a trade for Josh Donaldson. Scott wrote:

If you're reading this then you most certainly know about the trade that became official a short time ago between the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. Heading to the A's are Brett Lawrie, Franklin Barreto, Kendall Graveman, and Sean Nolin, while the Blue Jays receive All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson in return. The trade is yet another sign that Alex Anthopoulos and company are very serious about going all in for the next few seasons and have had enough of building up solid farm systems to come up short time and time again. By trading away essentially three top 12 prospects as well as the former Canadian third baseman of the future, Anthopoulos has risked his job and a large part of the franchise's fate on this trade and the Russell Martin signing earlier this month.

From Josh we’ve had a MVP season and a season that was pretty much as good and another good season, with some time missed due to injury. . We’ve made it to the ALCS twice.

The players that went to Oakland:

Brett Lawrie had a pretty average season (.260/.299/.407) and was traded to the White Sox for a couple of guys that could be sort mistaken for prospects, if you squinted. Last year he was out of baseball.

. Kendall Graveman has been pretty ok. He’s made 71 starts, over the 3 seasons, and has a 4.11 ERA and a 22-23 record.

Franklin Barreto is the prize piece for the A’s. MLB.com considers him their top prospect. He made it to the majors this year, playing 25 games, hitting .197/.250/.352. In Triple A he hit .290/.339/.456.

I’ve enjoyed watching Josh play. I don’t know how Alex managed to work that trade. I was rather irritated when, during the season after the trade, The Sporting News ranked Billy Bean the best GM in baseball and Alex the worst. I know I shouldn’t let those thing bug me.

I’m not sure what the Jays last three years would have looked like without Josh, but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t have been as much fun.