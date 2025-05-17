All 30 MLB teams will take the field on Saturday as MLB's rivalry weekend continues, with the highlights being the Yankees hosting the Mets for the Subway Series in the Bronx and Astros and Rangers competing to be the biggest team in Texas.

One more subdued rivalry clash will happen in Philadelphia, where the Phillies host their cross-state neighbors, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Philly will send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound to handle the lowly Pirates, who are 15-30. Wheeler, who is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA, is set at 7.5 strikeouts at DraftKings Sportsbook (Over -125, Under -105). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, doesn't expect total domination from the right-hander. It's rated the Under as a 4-star play, projecting him for 6.6 Ks.

The model has four strikeout props it prefers to Wheeler's for Saturday's 15-game slate, with all coming in at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Here are the best MLB strikeout props for Saturday:

Drew Rasmussen Under 5.5 strikeouts (-146) vs. Marlins (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.4 strikeouts

Rasmussen is a valuable part of the Rays rotation when he's healthy, but the veteran right-hander hasn't cleared this line in his past four starts. The model expects that trend to continue, projecting Rasmussen for 4.4 Ks. The Marlins strike out at the 10th-highest rate in baseball, but the projections don't expect Rasmussen's wipeout stuff to show up again on Saturday. He also hasn't pitched past the fifth inning in his last four outings, and if he's similarly limited, he may not have enough time to log a sixth punchout.

Miles Mikolas Over 2.5 strikeouts (-114) vs. Royals (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 3.6 strikeouts

Mikolas isn't exactly a huge strikeout artist, but this is an incredibly low line. That's largely due to the Royals, who strike out at the second-lowest rate in the game. But Mikolas has cleared this line in two of his last three games, and the model forecasts 3.6 punchouts before the right-hander's outing is over.

Zac Gallen Under 7.5 strikeouts (-163) vs. Rockies (8:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.1 strikeouts

It's been an uncharacteristically mediocre season for Gallen, and one would think a date with the putrid Colorado offense would be just what he needs. While the model expects a decisive Arizona victory, it projects the right-hander to finish with 6.1 punchouts. Still a fine effort in what should theoretically be a relatively stress-free outing for Gallen, but not quite in line with this line, which he's only cleared once in his last seven starts.

Tyler Anderson Over 3.5 strikeouts (-164) vs. Dodgers (9:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.7 strikeouts

While he's never been a huge strikeout pitcher, something funny is going on with Anderson. His strikeout rate has jumped to 21%, a noticeable uptick from last year's 18.6%. He's cleared this line in seven of his eight starts this year, and one has to wonder whether the line is set this low because the books are hedging on the Dodgers simply knocking the veteran lefty out early. The model forecasts 4.7 punchouts for Anderson.