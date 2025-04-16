The Cincinnati Reds try to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday as they host the Seattle Mariners in the middle contest of their three-game series. Cincinnati began its six-game homestand by sweeping a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates and followed by posting an 8-4 victory over Seattle on Tuesday. Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-2, 6.06) makes his fourth attempt at recording his first win of 2025 after setting a career high with 10 last season. He will be opposed by Bryce Miller (0-2, 4.50), who registered 12 victories last campaign but also is winless in three outings this year.

The Reds-Mariners game is one of 15 on Wednesday's MLB slate. Some intriguing pitching matchups will take place, as 2023 20-game winner Spencer Strider (NR) was activated from the injured list and will make his season debut when the Atlanta Braves visit Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98) and the Toronto Blue Jays; Nick Pivetta (2-1, 1.59) and the San Diego Padres host Matthew Boyd (1-1, 1.59) and the Chicago Cubs; and Max Meyer (1-1, 2.00) and the Miami Marlins host Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 3.50) and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For the Cincinnati-Seattle matchup, sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player prop for both Martinez and Miller at 5.5. However, neither pitcher's prop rates highly on the SportsLine Projection Model's five-star scale. According to the model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, Martinez Under 5.5 strikeouts rates as a 3.5, while Miller Under 5.5 rates as a 3.

There are two pitcher strikeout props for Wednesday that the model has rated at 5 stars and two others rated at 4.5 stars, including one that returns plus money. Here they are:

Spencer Strider Over 5.5 strikeouts (-127) vs. Blue Jays (1:07 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 8.0 strikeouts



Strider made only two starts in 2024 before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. The 26-year-old right-hander led the major leagues in wins and strikeouts (281) the previous campaign. He made his only career start against the Blue Jays that year and suffered the loss despite allowing just two runs - one earned - and recording 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Matthew Boyd Over 4.5 strikeouts (-135) vs. Padres (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.9 strikeouts



Boyd has gotten off to a strong start in his first season with the Cubs as he began 2025 with a pair of scoreless outings before giving up three runs over six innings in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out. The 34-year-old left-hander did register a season-high seven strikeouts in that contest. One of Boyd's scoreless turns this year came in his first career turn against the Padres on Apr. 5, when he fanned five batters.

Robbie Ray Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145) vs. Phillies (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts

Ray worked only four innings in a rain-shortened victory against the New York Yankees last Friday but recorded seven strikeouts. But while the Yankees rank seventh in the majors in strikeouts, the Phillies are 20th. In his first two outings of the year, the 33-year-old Ray fanned a total of six batters, including just two across a season-high six frames versus Seattle.

Sean Newcomb Over 4.5 strikeouts (+117) vs. Rays (7:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.5 strikeouts

Despite ranking in the bottom third of the majors in strikeouts, the Rays have been fanning quite often of late. The club struck out at least nine times in each of its last four games, including 10 in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox. Newcomb recorded four strikeouts in his season debut and increased his total in each of his next two starts, notching six against the Chicago White Sox last time out. The 31-year-old lefty has registered 13 strikeouts over 10 innings in two career turns versus Tampa Bay.