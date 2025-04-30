The Atlanta Braves look to complete a three-game sweep and reach the .500 mark for the first time this season when they visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. Atlanta opened the year with seven consecutive defeats and lost 13 of its first 18 contests but has begun to turn things arounds, winning nine of its last 11 -- including the first two of the series in Colorado -- to improve its record to 14-15. The Braves send Chris Sale (1.2, 5.40 ERA) to the mound in the finale, while the Rockies hope to end their eight-game losing streak behind rookie Chase Dollander (1-3, 7.91)

Sportsbooks have set Sale's total strikeout player prop at 6.5 (Over -165, Under +124), while Dollander's is 4.5 (Over +109, Under -139). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Dollander Over 4.5 as a 4-star play and Sale Over 6.5 as a 3-star play.

Neither play ranks as one of the top four pitcher strikeout props for Wednesday's 16-game schedule. For that, the model has found even better value, with one pitcher strikeout prop rated at 5 stars and three rated at 4.5 stars. Here they are:

Emerson Hancock Under 4.5 strikeouts (+113) vs. Angels (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 3.5 strikeouts

Hancock set a career high in his last outing, registering seven strikeouts over six innings in a victory against the Boston Red Sox. But it was just the second time in 13 starts dating back to last season the 25-year-old right-hander went Over this number. In his previous two turns this year, Hancock fanned a total of four batters across 5 2/3 frames.

Landen Roupp Over 4.5 strikeouts (-102) vs. Padres (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.4 strikeouts

This will be Roupp's sixth start of the season after he made just four as a rookie in 2024. The 26-year-old righty recorded only two strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last outing but went Over this number in three of his first four turns this year, fanning eight batters twice and a career-high nine across seven frames versus the Los Angeles Angels on Apr. 19. Roupp racked up four strikeouts over five innings in a start against the Padres last campaign.

Pablo Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (+124) vs. Guardians (6:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.3 strikeouts



Lopez has gone Over this number in each of his last two starts. The 29-year-old Venezuelan righty recorded six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals on Apr. 8 before exiting with a strained right hamstring. He returned to the mound 2 1/2 weeks later and was just as strong, fanning six batters across five frames in a win versus the Angels. Including his final outing of 2024, Lopez has registered at least six strikeouts in three of his last five turns.

Carmen Mlodzinski Under 3.5 strikeouts (-105) vs. Cubs (6:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 1.2 strikeouts



Mlodzinski will be making is sixth start of the season and the 11th of his major-league career. The 26-year-old right-hander completed five innings in just two of those outings and worked only four frames in his last turn at home. In that contest on Apr. 18, Mlodzinski surrendered five runs and nine hits without registering a strikeout. The Cubs were locked in at the plate in Tuesday's series-opening 9-0 triumph as not a single batter struck out in the rout, so going Over this number likely will be a difficult task for Mlodzinski.