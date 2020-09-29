It wasn't a matter of if, but when an NFL team would be forced to shut down activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Unfortunately, we got that answer earlier today. The Tennessee Titans have had three new players test positive and five new positive tests amongst team personnel.

"Out of abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said in a release. "Several tests have come back positive and (we) are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."

Part of the information we have now is that the Vikings have suspended all in-person activities as well after playing the Titans on Sunday. Both teams are still scheduled to play their games this weekend, with Tennessee facing the Steelers and the Vikings going against the Texans. As of now, both games remain on the schedule.

But in other words, the Titans and Vikings aren't practicing right now, and we aren't sure when they're going to be able to practice again, or if their scheduled games this weekend will go on. It's the first real test the NFL has faced against COVID-19 this season. This is uncharted territory. All anybody can do now is hope that anybody infected gets healthy as soon as possible, and this doesn't throw a major wrench in the gears of the 2020 season.

All right, now let's try to focus on nothing but winners when in reality we're terrified about our beloved White Sox playing a playoff game for the first time in 12 years.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Yankees at Indians, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Over 6.5 (+100): I love taking overs in playoff games when two aces are on the mound. That adage about how pitching wins in October? Well, it's mostly true. There aren't many teams that win it all without good pitchers, which can often lead to some depressed totals in playoff games. Like the one we have here with Cy Young favorite Shane Bieber starting for Cleveland and Gerrit Cole going for the Yankees.

Well, what if I told you that, in the last three years, there have been 21 MLB playoff games that had a total of seven or lower, and the over went 11-6-4 in those games? The three times it's been as low as the 6.5 here, it's gone over each time. Yes, these are two great pitchers, but the Yankees have a stacked lineup, and the Indians might have the AL MVP in theirs. Go against the grain with me.

Key Trend: The over is 3-1-1 in Gerrit Cole's five career postseason starts with a total of seven or lower.

Blue Jays at Rays, 5 p.m | TV: TBS

The Pick: Under 7.5 (-120) -- I don't mind the Jays +170 here if you want to go that route, as Toronto did outscore Tampa 48-44 in 10 games this season even though the Rays won six of them. However, the under is the smarter play because this Toronto offense was much better at home (.823 OPS vs. .721 on the road) and against righties (.192 ISO vs. .172 against LHP). On the other side, while nobody thinks of Matt Shoemaker as the ideal Game One Starter, current Rays hitters haven't done much against him, posting a wOBA of only .258 in 85 plate appearances.

Key Trend: The under is 13-3 in Tampa's last 16 playoff home games.

Reds at Braves, Wednesday, 12 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Reds (+126) -- I am getting this in now because I don't want you to miss out on it tomorrow. If I can get Trevor Bauer as an underdog, it's hard to pass him up. He'll be starting for Cincinnati in Game One. The Braves offense has been terrific against righties this season (their .363 wOBA is best in baseball), but I think Bauer's a good matchup against them here. There's not a large enough gap between these two teams to justify the Reds being this big a dog with him pitching.

Key Trend: The Reds are 5-2 in their last seven as a road underdog.

Aaron Judge (9K FD/$9.4K DK) -- If you're like me and you're playing the single-game MLB slate tonight, you're going to want Aaron Judge in your lineup. With both Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole on the mound, there are no great matchups for any hitter, but of all the thunder in New York's lineup, I like Judge's chances of going deep the best.

Jose Ramirez ($9.5K FD/$9K DK) -- I'm not saying you have to avoid Ramirez entirely, but I wouldn't go too heavy on him. Let everyone else do it. He's a great player, but he hasn't had much success in his career against Gerrit Cole. He's 1-for-10 lifetime with a couple of walks, a dinger, and four strikeouts. More importantly, his whiff rate against Cole is at 28.6%. That's a higher rate than his team's average against Cole.

