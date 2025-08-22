A critical series in the NL West race highlights the 15-game MLB slate Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres to launch a three-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park.

The clubs met last weekend in Los Angeles, with the Dodgers pulling off a three-game sweep by a combined score of 11-6 to retake command of the division lead. However, the Padres made up ground on the heels of three consecutive wins this week against the San Francisco Giants to head into this series one game behind the Dodgers in the division race. Los Angeles is coming off a four-game split with the moribund Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, Los Angeles is set to send out left-hander Blake Snell (3-1, 1.80 ERA) against veteran right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.97) of the Padres, both of whom used to play for the opposing team. Both played in the series last weekend, with Snell earning a win behind six scoreless innings a 6-0 Los Angeles victory, while Darvish took a no-decision after allowing four runs in four innings of a 5-4 defeat.

"We've obviously played well against those guys this year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday of the Padres. "They're going to give us everything they have this weekend, and we've got to be ready for it."

Los Angeles is a -125 betting favorite (wager $125 to win $100), while San Diego is priced at +105 (wager $100 to win $105) in the latest MLB sportsbook odds for Padres vs. Dodgers.

In addition to the 15-game MLB slate, the WNBA features a three-game card and we'll look ahead to the UFC Fight Night card. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Friday, Aug. 22. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dodgers -125 ML | Prop: Teoscar Hernandez over 0.5 total bases (-160)

The SportsLine Projection Model has a slight lean toward the Dodgers winning outright, but sees the Dodgers winning about 53% of the time, which is on pace with the sportsbook implied odds and providing little in the way of real value. The model has Los Angeles as a C-rated, or moderate pick, but likes one play in the prop market a lot more.

The model loves the Over on total bases for Hernandez, the Dodgers right fielder. The model's data notes that he has gone Over his prop for total bases in 15 of his last 25 road games when playing against a team with a winning record, with an average of 1.6 bases per game. The model rates this as top play on its 5-star scale and doesn't mind laying the hefty price.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ION | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks - Expert pick: Lynx -6.5 (Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai)

SportsLine WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they like the situational spot for the Lynx amid the expected return of MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier, who is set to return to the floor following an ankle injury that has kept her sidelined since Aug. 2. The analysts believe her presence should push the spread toward double-digit territory and they are willing to lay the current spread.

Looking ahead: UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang

Time: 6 a.m.. Saturday (main card) | Location: Shanghai, China. | TV: ESPN+| Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Daniel Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks

You might want to exchange your sleep aid for an energy drink if you plan on catching Saturday's UFC Fight Night from Shanghai, China. The preliminary card starts at 3 a.m., while the main card, featuring a clash of ranked light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang, is set for a 6 a.m. start.

Zhang (19-6), who will be making his headlining debut before his home-country fans, has shown potential while getting off to a 3-0 start in the promotion. But he is facing a step up in competition against Walker, a once-hyped prospect who has struggled of late but is still an explosive and dangerous fighter.

Walker (21-9-1) was once the division's hottest prospect behind three consecutive first-round knockouts to begin his UFC stint but has struggled against upper-tier competition. He is 0-2-1 with one no-contest in his last three fights, with one of the losses coming to current champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Zhang is a steep -350 betting favorite (risk $350 to win $100), while Walker returns a price of +280. But SportsLine MMA analyst Daniel Vithlani believes the price is warranted as is expecting the prospect to make a name for himself on the big stage with an early knockout of the middling Walker. Click the link above to see all of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections.