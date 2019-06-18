Today's Top Picks: Backing the hot Braves, fading a Kershaw pitchers' duel and a PGA Tour winner best bet

I hope everyone followed the advice of Today's Top Picks on Tuesday and took Brooks Koepka with plus-value in a head-to-head against Rory McIlroy in the U.S. Open, because as we said there is no reason to pass over Koepka with plus odds ever, particularly in a major championship. That said, we're going to be recommending a PGA Tour winner for this week that's not Koepka. Not because we think he's going to fade after a runner-up finish to Gary Woodland, but because there's got to be some regression to typical non-major form. Right?

Picking golf winners takes a lot of understanding about the tour, the rhythm of the season and knowledge of course history with individual players. That's where we think there's an edge this week, targeting one of golf's rising stars at an event that will be loaded with heavyweights.

1. Travelers Championship: Patrick Cantlay (12-1) to win

Don't get me wrong, the most exciting storyline here -- besides an unusually star-studded field given it's one week after the U.S. Open -- is the professional debut of college stars Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff. The pair of Oklahoma State NCAA golf stars have been the top amateurs in the world and will be looking to make a splash here in the back half of the season. It's tempting to take Hovland or Wolff to win while there's some value and intrigue, but the smart choice is Cantlay. This is a course and an event where Cantlay is comfortable, and he's been one of the hottest golfers around ever since his strong finish at The Masters. Picking favorites is usually no fun but this is a no-brainer when you consider his ability to go low at the event.

This is a fade Jacob deGrom play, jumping all over the Braves with some plus value at home. There's going to be a lot of pressure on deGrom in what's feeling like a must-win game for the Mets after a middling start to the month. The Braves are the hotter team, are at home and have played well when Julio Teheran, tonight's starter, is on the mound.

When I see low totals and star pitching, my immediate instinct is take the over, and this matchup in Los Angeles fits the system. Clayton Kershaw is one of the best in the game, but the over has hit in 54.5 percent of the games that he's started so far this year. The Dodgers are heavy favorites so it may require some inspired offensive play from the Giants late in the game to hit this number, but I'm O.K. asking that from the last-place team in the division looking for a spark here in mid-June against the top team in the National League.

