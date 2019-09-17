Today's Top Picks: Best baseball bets, jumping on the top NFL Week 3 line

Tuesdays in the final days of summer and early days of fall are a great literary setting, but hardly ideal for making picks. Basketball hasn't yet begun. Hockey is still on ice. The NFL hasn't yet broken the player's union to such a degree that football is allowable. For the most part, it is baseball's day to shine.

And you know what? In a baseball landscape dominated by declining attendance, slow games and decreased brand recognition, ownership over a day is something for the sport to hang its hat on. Today, the proliferation of the three true outcome homogeny doesn't matter. Neither does the fact that Mike Trout might be less recognizable to the casual fan than Honus Wagner. Today, sports fans have no choice but to take in America's pastime.

And that means, as always, we have top picks for the day's action.

All lines via William Hill

Los Angeles Angeles at New York Yankees: Angels +1.5

Luis Severino is making his long-awaited debut on Tuesday against an Angels team that is well out of the pennant race. With a normal injury, this would bode well for the Yankees, but Severino's season has been anything but. He was originally ruled out with vague rotator cuff inflammation and was then downgraded further with a Grade 2 lat strain. He gave up two runs in only one inning in his lone rehab start, and given the sheer volume of things that might go wrong in this one, it makes sense to pick against Severino until he proves he's healthy enough to pitch in the big leagues again.

Yes, I'm aware I just preached prudence in regards to injury, and yes, I'm aware that Christian Yelich is out for the year. But look at what the Brewers have done without him. They are 6-1 since losing their superstar and 9-1 in their last 10 overall. They've risen to within three games of the NL Central lead and trail the Chicago Cubs for the second Wild Card spot by one. Baseball is a superstitious sport and confidence means more to athletes than almost any measurable factor. If this team really has rallied around the idea of making the playoffs for Yelich, that would be a train worth boarding early rather than too late.

This game isn't until Sunday, but the time to lock in a pick is right now. The line has already moved half a point in Seattle's favor and it will likely keep moving the more bettors realize that Teddy Bridgewater is overrated. The sample is small, but he has completed only 58.5 percent of his passes as a Saint. His quarterback rating in New Orleans is only 71.5. There is virtually no evidence that Bridgewater is the same player that he was before his injury, and the Seahawks are 8-1 in their last nine home games. That lone loss came to the Rams team that beat Drew Brees to win the NFC last season, and without Brees in this one, the Seahawks are going to win comfortably.