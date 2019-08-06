Today's Top Picks: Fading the Red Sox after a win, an underdog play on the Northern Trust and a WNBA best bet

Tuesday's edition of Today's Top Picks is looking for value on the lone WNBA game of the night along, with a baseball play and a golf winner for the Northern Trust, the first event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Let's get right into it.

1. Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream: Under 145

One of the few wins the 5-17 Dream have this year is against the Lynx, so I'm expecting a motivated squad home in a winnable position. Both teams are under .500 on the year and the under trends -- 26-7 last 33 road games for the Lynx, 23-10 last 33 home games for the Dream -- point to this being an automatic under.

The Red Sox took Game 1 of this series to snap its losing streak and extend the Royals' skid to seven games. I don't think all is well for the Red Sox after just one game in a stretch of bad play, so I love the plus value with two teams that are probably closer in form than they are on paper.

3. Northern Trust: Justin Thomas to win (20-1)

Thomas missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury and I think that might contribute to him having a little bit more in the tank than his competitors here at this point in the season. We also could see an extra bit of hunger from JT as he tries to recapture that top-of-the-world status he held not that long ago. Bryson DeChambeau went on a playoff heater recently that cemented his status as one of the top players in the world rankings and in the Presidents Cup standing. I'm expecting something similar from JT this year, starting at the Northern Trust.

