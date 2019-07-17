Today's Top Picks: Fading the Yankees, backing the Rangers as home 'dogs and more MLB best bets

You know it's a bad time in the sports calendar when you're staying up until nearly 4 a.m. to watch poker, which is precisely what I did last night. I mean, I enjoy poker quite a bit. I met the love of my life playing poker roughly 15 years ago. Still, as I was fighting to keep my eyes open and wondering if the final table of the World Series of Poker would finish before the sun came up in Chicago, I came to a realization.

There is no way in hell I'd be staying up that late to watch poker on TV during football season.

Anyway, congratulations to Hossein Ensan on outlasting Dario Sammartino earlier this morning to win the main event and the $10 million prize that goes with it. Maybe put some of that $10 million on these picks for Wednesday night.

I'm not sure why the Rays are such massive underdogs here. The Rays have played well as of late, winning six of their last eight, and they have an offense that's capable of scoring runs with anybody. And well, in Yankee Stadium there aren't many offenses that aren't capable of putting runs on the board. Domingo German has been very good for the Yankees, and he's a tough matchup for any lineup, but even so, there's a little too much faith in the Yankees at these prices. Tampa is a profitable play here.

These are undoubtedly two of the weaker offenses in baseball, and they're playing in a pitcher's park, but this total is too low. Chris Paddack gets plenty of strikeouts, and limits walks, but the contact he does allow tends to be hard. Then there's Miami starter Trevor Richards, who does manage to throw the baseball from the mound toward the catcher, but that's about the extent of his abilities. I like San Diego here straight up, but the price on them is too heavy for my taste. I prefer the over.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray gets a lot of strikeouts. His strikeout rate of 30.8 percent is 34 percent above league average. The problem is his walk rate is 11.9 percent, and that's 40 percent above league average. It's hard to strike out nearly 12 batters per nine innings yet have a K/BB ratio of only 2.59-to-1! And when you put as many hitters on base as Ray tends to do, it's hard to trust you as a favorite on the road against a potent offense in a hitter-friendly environment.

