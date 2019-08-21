Today's Top Picks: Jumping on Yankees as underdogs and more MLB best bets

I have three baseball picks for you tonight because, well, that's all there is to choose from. There are no WNBA games going tonight, and even if there were, I don't know that I'd want to pick one because I'm on a tremendous losing streak there.

My season in the WNBA started so well. I was on fire, winning at a rate I knew wasn't sustainable, but I knew that even when things began to balance out, I was so far ahead that it wouldn't hurt too badly. But then I went as cold as I did hot, and now I'm scared to bet any more WNBA games this season just because I want to make sure I finish the season ahead, not behind. Finishing behind is one thing. That happens, even to the professionals. But finishing behind when you got off to a ridiculously hot start?

That's embarrassing.

So I think I'm going to sit out the rest of this WNBA team. I'm not sure my ego can take it.

All odds are via William Hill.

Sometimes you're just fading a starting pitcher, and that's essentially what I'm doing here. Patrick Sandoval will make his third start of the season for the Angels. In his previous two starts, he's lasted a total of nine innings and has allowed 11 hits, seven of which have been home runs! I don't think this is who he'll be for his entire career (he's only 22), but there's work left to be done here, and against a Rangers lineup that's capable of putting the ball in the seats, I like this price.

Miami starter Caleb Smith has been pretty good when healthy this season, but he gives up a lot of fly balls, and plenty of them become homers. Atlanta's Julio Teheran hasn't been as good (his 3.71 ERA is quite misleading), but while he doesn't allow as many fly balls and homers as Smith does, he walks far more hitters. Put them together in a warm and humid SunTrust Park, and I believe we have a situation where this total is a touch too low.

There's no point in trying to quantify Oakland starter Mike Fiers using stats because he's one of those unicorns who cannot be solved with analytics. Hell, screw the numbers, just watching him with your eyes tells you that there's no way he should get the results he does. But he does! Consistently! Still, whatever brand of voodoo he uses to do what he do, he doesn't get many strikeouts at all. His strikeout rate is 27 percent below league-average for MLB starters, and I don't know how well that approach will work against this Yankees lineup. Now, we have to cross our fingers and hope Yankees starter J.A. Happ doesn't implode, as he's quite capable of doing, but with that risk mixed in, I'm still fond of the Yankees at this price.