Today's Top Picks: MLB best bets with an eye on two NL West matchups, plus thoughts on Mets' clubhouse debacle

You've no doubt heard about the dust-up in the Mets clubhouse following their loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Somehow, someway, a bullpen that has an ERA of 5.30 on the season (that ranks 28th in MLB), blew a lead late in the game and that led to yet another Mets loss.

Shortly after being asked a bunch of questions about it, Mets manager Mickey Callaway left the manager's office at Wrigley when he interacted with Newsday's Tim Healey, who said "see you tomorrow, Mickey" to the Mets manager. This set Callaway off, he went on a curse-filled tirade against Healey and told people to remove him from the clubhouse. Mets pitcher Jason Vargas also threatened to knock Healey out.

Now, while I could provide proper context to this situation and mention that Callaway is on the hot seat, so it's possible he took Healey's comment as a sarcastic remark about Callaway's future. I'd prefer to think "see you tomorrow" is just a horrible insult.

So let's rank the worst things you can say to a baseball manager after a loss.

5. How about this weather?

4. I wasn't a fan of the final season of Game of Thrones.

3. See you tomorrow.

2. How are you?

1. Have a good one!

Wow. What a devastating list.

Anyway, all odds are via William Hill.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks +124

This is a solid pitching matchup as Clayton Kershaw squares off against Zack Greinke. It's important to remember, though, that Clayton Kershaw is still good, but he's not prime Clayton Kershaw. His strikeout rate is at 23.6 percent after hovering between 29 and 34 percent from 2014 to 2017. Greinke, meanwhile, is still as strong as ever, so I like the value on the Diamondbacks here as home dogs against a familiar opponent. Yes, the Dodgers enter this game having won six straight, but the last three came on walk-off home runs. That's not the most sustainable formula for victory.

2. Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants: Over 7.5

I've no idea why this total is so low. I get that Oracle Park is pitcher friendly, particularly at night, but this isn't a pitching matchup that bodes for a low-scoring affair. Giants starter Drew Pomeranz is better than his 7.09 ERA suggests (4.71 xFIP), but he's not great. He walks a lot of hitters and gives up fly balls. As for Colorado's Jon Gray, he's better than Pomeranz, but he's far from ace status. I expect there to be closer to 10 runs in this game than seven.

3. Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants: Giants +105

I'm tying this pick in with the over I just gave out. Underdogs tend to perform better in higher-scoring affairs than low ones, and while I just told you why Drew Pomeranz isn't great, the gap between him and Jon Gray isn't vast. Plus, while the Colorado offense has a wOBA of .381 at Coors, that number drops down to .285 on the road, plus they don't have Trevor Story. I like the Giants at this price.