Today's Top Picks: Three best bets on a strong Friday night for MLB and WNBA action

Is there a longer day of work than your final day before vacation? There can't be. The week before takes long enough as it is, but by the time you finally reach Friday, time comes to a standstill.

Luckily for me, I've got plenty of ways to pass the time before my vacation starts, and I'm going to do it by helping you win some money. There's no need to thank me.

As for my vacation, while I'll be gone next week, the good news is that when I return, we'll all be a week closer to football season. That means we'll have more options available to choose from when it comes to picking games. There have been a lot of days as of late when there haven't been a lot of enticing options at our disposal, though thankfully today's not one of those days. I only have three picks to share, but I had to cull this list down from a larger one, as I see plenty of value available tonight. These three are my favorites.

As always, all odds are via William Hill.

The White Sox offense is in a major funk. Since the All-Star break Chicago has lost seven straight, and its offense has hit .235/.282/.320 and scored 12 runs in seven games. Injuries to key players like Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez have caught up to them, and tonight a team that strikes out a lot will face Brendan McKay in his third career start. McKay hasn't posted the kind of strikeout numbers his minor league career suggests are coming, but this is a good matchup for him. I like Tampa on the money line as well, but I think there's much better value on the total than the -240 price on the Rays.

I enjoy taking overs in Jacob deGrom starts. While deGrom is deGrom, I don't know what it is, but the Mets bullpen decides to perform even worse than usual when he starts the game. The over has gone 8-2-1 in deGrom's last 11 starts, and it's 20-7-1 in his previous 28 starts against teams with a losing record. Plus, the Giants come into this game as one of the hottest teams in baseball, and Tyler Beede has an xFIP of 5.02 on the season. This total is too low.

3. Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm: Under 156

Not everything needs to be complicated. The Aces and Storm are the two best defensive teams in the WNBA this season. And while neither is bad offensively (both are in the top half of the league in offensive efficiency), they are better on defense than they are offense. I expect that to lead to a game tonight in which points are hard to come by. Also, while the Aces move at a quicker pace than any other team in the league, Seattle moves at a much slower pace, and I think the Storm will be able to control the tempo more at home than Vegas can on the road.

