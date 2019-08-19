Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets and a look back at the 1994 strike-shortened season

Last week an important anniversary came and went, and nobody said anything about it. Monday, Aug. 12, was the 25th anniversary of the 1994 MLB strike that wiped out the rest of the regular season, as well as the playoffs and World Series. It was only the second time since the World Series was created in 1903 that it didn't take place. The first was in 1904 when the New York Giants didn't want to play the Boston Americans.

They had played the World Series ever season since 1904, through both World Wars, until 1994 when the strike killed it. I can't imagine why MLB didn't celebrate the anniversary!

I'll never forget the 1994 strike for a straightforward reason: the White Sox were doing well. They were only a game up on the Cleveland Indians in the brand new AL Central when the season came to a halt, but the Chicago Sun-Times ran daily simulations of the rest of the season using Strat-O-Matic baseball and published the results daily. And, as a kid who was seriously missing baseball and his beloved White Sox, I followed along with them religiously.

In the end, the White Sox not only won the division but reached the World Series where they beat the Braves in six games. So while the White Sox didn't win their first World Series of my (and so, so many others') lifetime until 2005, I've always been convinced they'd have won it in 1994.

So, as a way to apologize to the world for that strike in 1994 that cost baseball fans a season, I believe MLB should celebrate the 25th anniversary of their mistake by declaring the White Sox the 1994 World Series champions. It's the right thing to do. Or maybe it's just something I want them to do. Either way, do it.

Joe Ross has made four starts for the Nationals this season, and on the surface, he's been outstanding in them. He's posted an ERA of 1.54 in those starts, but holy cow is that misleading. His xFIP sits at 4.89 thanks to a subpar strikeout rate (21 percent below the league average) and a high walk rate (39 percent above the league average). Since he does an excellent job of keeping the ball on the ground and limiting hard contact, he's been able to escape punishment for those rates so far. I wouldn't be surprised if it all catches up to him soon, and with the Nats favored on the road, this seems like a good opportunity to bet on it happening. Plus, even if it doesn't get too bad, Ross won't pitch the whole game, and Washington's bullpen has been a disaster of late, while Pittsburgh's has been good.

Tampa's Brendan McKay has not pitched like your typical young starter. Like many, he throws hard and gets a lot of strikeouts, but unlike most, he's had excellent control as well. He's been a bit unlucky, and it's likely due to his propensity for allowing fly balls. Still, with a strikeout rate that's currently 22 percent better than league average, and against a Seattle team that strikes out over a quarter of the time against lefties, I like McKay's odds of hitting the over here.

This is a principle play. Any time I see a team that's as large a favorite as the Astros are in this game, I'm looking for reasons to go against them. As I write this, the Astros are priced at -430 in this game, meaning that for every $1 you bet, you'll win 23 cents. There have been 11 instances this season in which a team was a favorite of -350 or more. Those favorites are 7-4 in those 11 games, and the four losses have come to the White Sox and Orioles (two apiece). Had you bet $100 against those 11 teams, you may have only won four times, but you'd be up roughly 6.7 units right now. That's not a bad return on investment. So, it's almost an auto-fade for me, but it's one I like even more when I see it's Wade Miley starting for Houston, and not Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole or Zack Greinke. Don't get me wrong, Miley's good, but he's far from an ace, and shouldn't be this heavily favored against anybody. Even the lowly Tigers.

