Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets for Thursday, plus an open letter to Yankees fans

Quick tangent before we dive into a big old pile of baseball picks for the evening. On these picks, I won't tell you to parlay them, but maybe you should parlay them. OK, OK. You should definitely parlay them for half a unit. That wasn't actually the tangent.

Here's the tangent: Yankees fans need to start admitting they believe they deserve every single player they have ever coveted.

It's easily the worst thing that has emerged from New York actually developing players. You get one Aaron Judge and one Gary Sanchez and suddenly the entire fan base believes they're peak Moneyball Billy Beane with the way a roster is being cultivated.

Never mind that Derek Jeter gifted them Giancarlo Stanton or the fact that every Yankees fan wanted to sign Manny Machado and Bryce Harper but then acted liked they didn't care once they realized it wasn't happening.

The worst part of all this? Yankees fans believe other teams should cough up top prospects for pennies on the dollar at the trade deadline just because the team calling is the Yankees! Sure, Luis Castillo is one of the best young pitching prospects in the National League, but by all means surrender him for Clint Frazier because New York called. The Indians are a current wild card team? Doesn't matter -- if the Bronx Bombers dial up Cleveland they better hand over Trevor Bauer, never mind that he won't sign more than a one-year deal and would be a horrible fit there.

It's been happening for decades now. Be better, Yankees fans.

Now let's hit some picks. All odds via Westgate.

1. Nationals at Braves: Over 10

Stephen Strasburg has been been excellent in July, not allowing a single earned run during the month and lowering his ERA below 3.5. But the Braves aren't a team you slow down -- Atlanta mashes with the best of them. The Braves have scored four runs or more in seven of eight games. The Nats are equally hot with their bats and draw Kyle Wright in this contest. The bullpens for these two teams -- ignore Atlanta's ERA -- should push this over if the starters come out strong.

2. Athletics at Twins: Athletics +115

The Twins are the big name value team here, but the A's are much hotter, having won 12 of 14 and 19 of 24. Oakland has a homer in 17 straight games and Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson has been good, not great. Mike Fiers is streaky as hell, but he's streaking well right now. Ride the hotter team as a 'dog.

3. Mets at Giants: Giants -112

Noah Syndergaard has a single quality start in his last four outings and the Mets continue to Mets it up. Meanwhile, Madison Bumgarner is starting to round into shape. He likely thinks he can improve his trade value by pitching well coupled with his no-trade clause. More importantly, the Giants are actually hitting! These are mostly evenly matched teams and the Giants have warmer bats and are at home.

