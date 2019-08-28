Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets for Wednesday, including one huge underdog that will win

If you're reading this, it's highly likely that you're a sports fan interested in betting on sports. That's great because gambling can be fun when done responsibly. Also, if you're reading this, odds are you aren't a professional gambler, because if you are, and you're reading my picks, you've likely fallen on some hard times.

If you are just the casual bettor looking for advice, you can not only find it here but once football season begins, I'll be offering picks in my weekly college football column, The Six Pack, as well as NFL picks.

All odds for the following picks are via William Hill.

Here in the MLB season that is 2019, it can be a little scary to bet an under when the total is this low. Even so, I like it here, as neither Mets starter Noah Syndergaard nor Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks walk a lot of batters. Both also do an excellent job of limiting hard contact and home runs, and in an era of home runs, strikeouts and walks, you don't see a lot of teams manufacturing runs. Thor and Hendricks have proven to be challenging to do that against, so while I'm sure we'll see a few solo shots in this game, I don't think we see enough runs overall to threaten the under.

The White Sox are not as bad as their overall record might suggest. Of course, they aren't very good, either, but they aren't bad enough to be this large of an underdog at home, particularly against a division opponent. Sure, it's hard to trust White Sox starter Ross Detwiler, and he's likely going to give up a bomb or two against this Twins lineup. But Detwiler's bombs tend to be solo shots as he doesn't walk a lot of guys. Then there's Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, who gives up plenty of hard contact and fly balls himself. Plus, the White Sox just saw Odorizzi last week and tagged him for four runs off eight hits in only five innings. The White Sox went on to win that game 4-0, and I think they win this matchup often enough to justify the price.

I tend to be hesitant to lay this kind of juice with road favorites, but this is one of those times when I believe it makes too much sense not to. Kenta Maeda is a good starter who gets lost in the shuffle of everybody on the Dodgers being good. He should do well against a Padres offense that strikes out a lot already and has been especially bad as of late. The Padres have posted a wOBA of .236 the last two weeks; no offense in baseball has been worse. They're also sending Trey Wingenter to the mound tonight for his first career start, but he's just opening for what the Padres plan on making a bullpen game. The Padres bullpen hasn't been bad this season, but it hasn't been much better than average and tends to be stronger on the back end than the front. I expect the Dodgers to take an early lead and hold it.

